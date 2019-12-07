International

Iraqi officials raise death toll at anti-government protests to 25

A protester checks the site of a gunmen attack in Baghdad, Iraq on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

A protester checks the site of a gunmen attack in Baghdad, Iraq on Saturday, December 7, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

The attack was among the deadliest since October 1.

Iraqi officials have raised Friday’s death toll to 25 protesters killed and over 130 wounded, after a bloody night of attacks by unknown gunmen that targeted anti-government demonstrators in the capital city.

The health and security officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The attack was among the deadliest since October 1, when thousands of Iraqis took to the streets calling for sweeping political reforms and the end of Iran’s influence in Iraqi affairs. Security forces regularly use live rounds and tear gas to disperse the demonstrations, leading to heavy casualties.

The gunfire continued until the early hours of Saturday morning. The assailants first unleashed the deadly assault on Baghdad’s Khilani Square and Sinak Bridge, driving through the areas that are the epicenter of the popular uprising.

Iraqi security forces were deployed to streets leading to the square by the early morning.

Comments
