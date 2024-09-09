GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Iraq, U.S. agree on phased coalition troop pullout: Minister

The United States has some 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria as part of the international coalition against the Islamic State group

Published - September 09, 2024 11:38 am IST - Baghdad

AFP
U.S. forces in Syria. Image used for representative purpose only.

U.S. forces in Syria. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: AFP

Iraq and the United States have agreed on a phased pullout of the U.S.-led anti-jihadist coalition but have yet to sign a final agreement, the Iraqi defence minister said Sunday (September 9, 2024).

The United States has some 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria as part of the international coalition against the Islamic State group.

They have been engaged in months of talks with Baghdad on a withdrawal of forces, but fell short of announcing any timeline so far.

On Sunday, Iraqi Defence Minister Thabet al-Abbassi told pan-Arab television channel Al-Hadath that the coalition would pull out from bases in Baghdad and other parts of federal Iraq by September 2025 and from the autonomous northern Kurdistan region by September 2026.

The pullout is "two-phased" and "maybe we will sign the agreement within the next few days", Mr. Abbassi said.

He added that U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had said in a meeting that "two years were not enough" to carry out the withdrawal.

"We refused his proposal regarding an (extra) third year," Mr. Abbassi said.

Coalition forces have been targeted dozens of times with drones and rocket fire in both Iraq and Syria, as violence related to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza since early October has drawn in Iran-backed armed groups across the Middle East.

U.S. forces have carried out multiple retaliatory strikes against these groups in both countries.

Editorial |On the edge: On West Asia and the danger of a wider war

The Islamic State group seized parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014, and was defeated by Baghdad three years later and in Syria in 2019.

But jihadist fighters continue to operate in remote desert areas although they no longer control any territory.

Iraqi security forces say they are capable of tackling IS remnants unassisted, as the group poses no significant threat.

Published - September 09, 2024 11:38 am IST

Related Topics

Iraq / USA / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.