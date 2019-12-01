Iraq Parliament approves PM Mahdi’s resignation

Iraq's parliament on Sunday approved the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi's government after two months of protests that have left more than 420 people dead.

The premier said Friday he would submit his resignation to parliament after a dramatic intervention by the country's Shiite spiritual leader Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani following a spree of violence.

The speaker of parliament said Sunday he would now ask President Barham Saleh to name a new prime minister.