International

Iraq Parliament approves PM Mahdi’s resignation

Iraq’s Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.   | Photo Credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI

more-in

Iraq's parliament on Sunday approved the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi's government after two months of protests that have left more than 420 people dead.

The premier said Friday he would submit his resignation to parliament after a dramatic intervention by the country's Shiite spiritual leader Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani following a spree of violence.

The speaker of parliament said Sunday he would now ask President Barham Saleh to name a new prime minister.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
Iraq
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2019 6:31:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/iraq-parliament-approves-pm-mahdis-resignation/article30129949.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY