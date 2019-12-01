Iraq Parliament approves PM Mahdi’s resignation

Iraq's parliament on Sunday approved the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi's government after two months of protests that have left more than 420 people dead.
The premier said Friday he would submit his resignation to parliament after a dramatic intervention by the country's Shiite spiritual leader Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani following a spree of violence.
The speaker of parliament said Sunday he would now ask President Barham Saleh to name a new prime minister.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.