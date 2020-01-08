Iraq military says no Iraqi casualties as 22 missiles hit bases

A total of 22 missiles struck two bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq but there were no Iraqi casualties, the military in Baghdad said Wednesday after the overnight attack.

The statement made no mention of Iran, which claimed that it had fired ballistic missiles at the Ain al-Asad airbase in retaliation for the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general.

"Between 1:45 am and 2:15 am (2245 GMT and 2315 GMT) Iraq was hit by 22 missiles, 17 on the Ain al-Asad air base and ... five on the city of Arbil," the Iraqi military said. "There were no victims among the Iraqi forces," it added, but did not mention whether or not there were casualties among foreign troops.

The official also said there were no casualties in Arbil.