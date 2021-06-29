Iraq, Egypt and Jordan hold summit

Baghdad

29 June 2021 03:06 IST

In Baghdad, they discussed ways to bolster ties on security, energy and trade

Egypt, Jordan and Iraq agreed to bolster security and economic cooperation at a tripartite summit on Sunday that saw an Egyptian head of state visit Iraq for the first time in three decades.

The visits by Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II came as Iraq seeks to move closer to Arab allies of the United States in the Middle East.

Iraq is also seeking to establish itself as a mediator between Arab countries and Iran, after reportedly hosting talks in April between Tehran and Riyadh.

Mr. Sisi and Abdullah met Iraqi President Barham Saleh and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, with Mr. Saleh saying the encounter was “an eloquent message amid enormous regional challenges”.

“Iraq’s recovery paves the way to an integrated system for our region built on the fight against extremism, respect for sovereignty and economic partnership,” Mr. Saleh said on Twitter.

The summit held between Mr. Kadhemi and his guests broached regional issues, as well as ways of bolstering cooperation between them in the fields of security, energy and trade, according to a joint statement.

The leaders discussed a “political solution” to Syria’s civil war based on UN resolutions “that would preserve its security and stability and provide adequate conditions for the return of refugees”.