ADVERTISEMENT

Iraq assures foreign diplomatic missions of their security

July 22, 2023 08:59 am | Updated 08:59 am IST

Hundreds of protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, setting it on fire in protest against plans to burn a copy of the Koran in Stockholm

Reuters

Thousands of people took to the streets in a handful of Muslim-majority countries to express their outrage at the desecration of a copy of the Koran in Sweden, a day after protesters stormed the country’s embassy in Iraq. The placard at left reads in Farsi: “Our red lines are the supreme leader and the Koran”. | Photo Credit: AP

The Iraqi Government sought to reassure diplomatic missions in the country of their security on July 21, saying it would not allow a recurrence of the storming of the Swedish embassy.

ALSO READ
Iraqis, Iranians rally as Swedish diplomats leave Baghdad in Koran row

The statement from the Foreign Ministry came a day after hundreds of protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, setting it on fire in protest against plans to burn a copy of the Koran in Stockholm. Iraq also expelled the Swedish ambassador.

Also Read | Iraq to prosecute protesters who started a fire in Swedish Embassy during protests

"The Iraqi Government is fully committed to the Vienna Convention that regulates diplomatic relations among countries and assures all resident diplomatic missions of their security and protection," the Ministry said.

"What happened to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Sweden in Baghdad cannot be repeated, and any similar act will be subject to legal accountability," it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

World / Iraq

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US