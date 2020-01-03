International

Iran’s Zarif says Soleimani killing dangerous escalation

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

“The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism,” Zarif said

Iran’s foreign minister slammed the killing on Friday of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani as a dangerous escalation and warned the United States would bear responsibility for the consequences.

“The US’ act of international terrorism, targeting and assassinating General Soleimani... is extremely dangerous and a foolish escalation,” Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter.

“The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism,” he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
crime
unrest, conflicts and war
defence
Iraq
USA
Iran
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2020 10:49:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/irans-zarif-says-soleimani-killing-dangerous-escalation/article30467737.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY