Iran's supreme leader appoints new judiciary chief

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Photo: AFP / HO / KHAMENEI.IR  

Iran's supreme leader has appointed a new judiciary chief to replace the man recently elected as the country's new President who formerly held the post, state media reported on July 1.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, appointed Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi to the job, urging him to promote justice and fight corruption.

Former Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi won the presidential election earlier in June.

Mr. Ejehi, a 64-year-old hardline cleric, was the deputy judiciary chief previously, and had earlier worked as prosecutor general. Prior to that he was Intelligence Minister.

Mr. Khamenei has the power under Iranian law to appoint judiciary chiefs as well as many other ranking officials, including military commanders.


