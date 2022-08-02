World

Iran's Raisi plans to address UN in New York despite U.S. sanctions

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi. File | Photo Credit: AP
AFP Tehran August 02, 2022 21:34 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 21:34 IST

Iran's ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi plans to travel to New York for the UN General Assembly next month despite U.S. sanctions against him, the government's spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The preliminary planning has been done for the president's attendance at the UN General Assembly session," Ali Bahadori-Jahromi told a weekly press briefing.

Mr. Raisi, who has been under U.S. sanctions since November 2019 for "complicity in serious human rights violations", missed last year's General Assembly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A pre-recorded video of his address was played to the meeting instead.

When Washington added his name to its blacklist of Iranian officials, Mr. Raisi was still judiciary chief. He became president in June 2021.

