Iran's president urges U.S. to begin new era of relations with Tehran

Published - September 25, 2024 08:03 am IST - Tehran

Iranian President Pezeshkian calls for a new era in U.S.-Iran relations, emphasising cooperation, security concerns, and joint work

AP

President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged the U.S. to begin a new era in its relations with Iran.

While criticising the U.S. military presence in Iran’s neighbourhood, the U.S. sanctions against Iran, and the killing of Iranian top General Qassem Soleimani in 2020, Mr. Pezeshkian said during his speech at the U.N. General Assembly, “We can go beyond these limits and begin a new era. The new era begins by recognising Iran’s security concerns as well as joint work on joint issues.” He said his message addresses all governments that follow unconstructive strategies toward Iran.

Mr. Pezeshkian said despite the bitterness of years of sanctions, Iran has achieved strong will and self-confidence and is ready to work with the world, “Iran is ready to have economic, political and security equal-base cooperation for building a better world with world powers and neighbours.”

He said Iran expects that the world does not answer Iran’s message for cooperation by imposing more sanctions, “Implementations of (world) commitments for lifting sanctions, improving the economic situation for people of Iran, paving the ground for more agreements.”

He also urged the international community to work toward a permanent cease-fire as soon as possible and to “stop Israeli insane brutality in Lebanon before it sets the region and the world on fire.”

Mr. Pezeshkian reiterated that his country is against the Russia-Ukraine war and supports any peaceful solution to end the war and added that Iran “believes that this crisis will end only through dialogue.”

