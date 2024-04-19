GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Iran's president makes no mention of explosions

The blasts resounded early Friday in the central province of Isfahan, state media said

April 19, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Tehran

AFP
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi (C) attends a military parade alongside high-ranking officials and commanders during a ceremony marking the country’s annual army day in Tehran. File.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi (C) attends a military parade alongside high-ranking officials and commanders during a ceremony marking the country’s annual army day in Tehran. File. | Photo Credit: AFP

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on April 19 hailed Tehran's unprecedented retaliatory attack on Israel almost a week ago but did not mention explosions heard in his country's central region.

World leaders called for de-escalation, after United States media quoted officials saying Israel had carried out retaliatory strikes on Iran, after the Islamic republic's missile and drone attack against Israel.

Analysis | By attacking Israel, Iran turns shadow war into direct conflict

That operation "showed our authority, our people's will of steel and our unity," Mr. Raisi told hundreds of people in Semnan province, east of Tehran.

In the speech, he made no reference to the blasts, and there has been no official reaction either from Iranian or Israeli officials.

The blasts resounded early Friday in the central province of Isfahan, state media said.

Iran's space agency spokesman Hossein Dalirian, referring to a type of drone, said there was "a failed and humiliating attempt to fly quad-copters, which were shot down."

How U.S. helped counter Iran's attack on Israel | Explained

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he denied Iran had been attacked from abroad.

"There have been no air attacks from outside the borders against Isfahan or other parts of the country so far," he said.

Iran's army commander-in-chief Abdolrahim Mousavi attributed Friday's explosions to "the firing of anti-aircraft defence systems on a suspicious object."

He said there was "no damage" and that investigations were underway to assess the scale of the incident, according to Tasnim news agency.

Overnight last Saturday-Sunday Iran carried out its first-ever attack directly targeting Israel.

The attack was in response to an April 1 air strike which levelled Tehran's consular annex in Damascus and killed seven Revolutionary Guards members, including two generals.

Related Topics

Iran / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.