Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi begins a rare visit to Africa ‘to promote economic diplomacy’

July 12, 2023 - NAIROBI

Iran’s President has begun a rare visit to Africa as the country, which is under heavy U.S. economic sanctions, seeks to deepen partnerships around the world. President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Kenya on July 12 is the first to the African continent by an Iranian leader in more than a decade. He is also expected to visit Uganda and Zimbabwe and meet with the Presidents there.

Africa is a “continent of opportunities” and a great platform for Iranian products, Mr. Raisi told journalists in a briefing. He didn't take questions. “None of us is satisfied with the current volume of trade," he said.

Iran's leader specifically mentioned Africa's mineral resources and Iran's petrochemical experience, but the five memoranda of understanding signed on July 12 by the Islamic Republic and Kenya appeared not to address either one. Instead, they addressed information, communication and technology, fisheries, animal health, and livestock production and investment promotion.

Kenyan President William Ruto called Iran a “critical strategic partner” and “global innovation powerhouse.” He expressed interest in expanding Kenya's agricultural exports to Iran and Central Asia well beyond tea. Iran also intends to set up a manufacturing plant for Iranian vehicles in Kenya's port city of Mombasa, Mr. Ruto said.

Mr. Raisi’s Africa visit is meant to “promote economic diplomacy, strengthen political relations with friendly and aligned countries, and diversify the export destinations,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement upon his arrival.

Last month, Iran’s leader made his first visit to Latin America, stopping in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua. In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish diplomatic ties in a major diplomatic breakthrough.

Iran is in a growing standoff with Western nations over its nuclear program, which has made major advances in the five years since then U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew his country from an international agreement that restricted it. Mr. Trump also restored sanctions on Iran that have contributed to a severe economic crisis.

The U.S. last month accused Iran of providing Russia with materials to build a drone manufacturing plant as Moscow seeks weaponry for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Iran has said it provided drones to Russia before the start of the war but not since.

Kenya is East Africa’s economic hub and an ally of the U.S. with President Joe Biden’s wife, Jill, visiting the country early this year. Last year, the U.S. and Kenya signed a memorandum of understanding on “strategic civil nuclear cooperation.” Kenya has expressed interest in using nuclear power for energy production. A U.S. Embassy spokesman did not immediately respond to questions about the Iranian leader's visit.

Under Mr. Ruto, Kenya is struggling with debt and a rising cost of living, with more protests expected on July 12 in the capital, Nairobi, and elsewhere. Few details have been released about the Iranian leader's visit to Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Last month, the U.S. imposed visa restrictions on some officials in Uganda after the passage of a widely criticized anti-LGBTQ+ law. Zimbabwe, like Iran, is under U.S. sanctions too.