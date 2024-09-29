GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Iran's parliament speaker says militant groups will go on confronting Israel

Iranian Foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said Israel "will not rest" and the action would not go unanswered

Published - September 29, 2024 01:22 pm IST - DUBAI

Reuters
Iranians protest with anti-Israeli and anti-American slogans while participating in a protest rally to condemn the Israeli airstrike in Lebanon that killed Hassan Nasrallah and several Hezbollah commanders in Tehran, Iran, on September 28, 2024 in Tehran, Iran.

Iranians protest with anti-Israeli and anti-American slogans while participating in a protest rally to condemn the Israeli airstrike in Lebanon that killed Hassan Nasrallah and several Hezbollah commanders in Tehran, Iran, on September 28, 2024 in Tehran, Iran. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Sunday (September 29, 2024) that militant groups would carry on confronting Israel with Tehran's help following the killing of Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Iranian state media reported.

An alliance known as the Axis of Resistance, built up over decades with Iranian support, includes the Palestinian group Hamas, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Yemen's Houthis, and various Shi'ite Muslim armed groups in Iraq and Syria.

Hassan Nasrallah killed: Hamas says ‘assassination’ will only strengthen resistance; Iran says Hezbollah leader’s ‘path to continue’

Israel said it killed Nasrallah in an airstrike on Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday (September 27, 2024). Hezbollah confirmed he had been killed, without saying how.

"We will not hesitate to go to any level in order to help the resistance," Mr. Qalibaf said.

How will Hezbollah chief Nasrallah’s killing impact West Asia?

He also issued a warning to the United States.

"The U.S. is complicit in all of these crimes and...has to accept the repercussions," he said.

Also commenting on Nasrallah's killing, Iranian Foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said Israel "will not rest" and the action would not go unanswered, state media reported on Sunday (September 29, 2024). He said the region was in a dangerous situation.

Iran Revolutionary Guards' deputy commander Abbas Nilforoushan was also killed in the Israeli strikes on Beirut on Friday, Iranian media reported on Saturday (September 28, 2024).

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Iran / Israel

