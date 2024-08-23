Iran's new Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi calls for EU dialogue

Iran's new Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has called for dialogue with the European Union to resolve bilateral issues, following a phone call with the bloc's top diplomat.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the development of relations with the European Union in an environment based on mutual respect," Mr. Araghchi said in a statement issued late Thursday (August 22, 2024).

Relations between the EU and Iran have deteriorated in recent years.

The bloc accuses Tehran of failing to rein in its nuclear activity, providing support to Palestinian militant group Hamas, backing Russia's war in Ukraine, and committing human rights violations.

The development of relations "requires dialogue to resolve issues between the two parties and the correction of the misguided policies of European countries," Mr. Araghchi added.

For his part, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that he had discussed "prospects for renewed engagement on all files of mutual interest" with his Iranian counterpart.

The discussion included the "need for de-escalation and restraint" as well as "halting military cooperation" with Russia against Ukraine and nuclear non-proliferation.

Mr. Borrell said such "critical dialogue" was "essential to defuse regional tensions".

Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah threatened reprisals against Israel following the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and a top Hezbollah commander in Beirut late last month.

Mr. Araghchi, who took up his post on Wednesday (August 14, 2024), is known for his openness to the West.

He served as Chief Nuclear Negotiator and played a key role in securing a 2015 agreement for Iran to curb its nuclear activity in return for an easing of sanctions. That deal was torpedoed in 2018 by then U.S. President Donald Trump. Efforts to revive it since 2022 have so far failed.