Iran’s missile launch is of significant concern: U.K.

The U.K. said on Friday that an Iranian satellite launch earlier this week was of significant concern and inconsistent with a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution.
“Reports that Iran has carried out a satellite launch using ballistic missile technology are of significant concern and inconsistent with UNSC resolution 2231,” a Foreign Office spokesman said in a statement.
“The UN has called upon Iran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons. Iran must abide by this,” the spokesman said.
“We have significant and longstanding concerns... over Irans ballistic missile programme, which is destabilising for the region and poses a threat to regional security,” the spokesman added.
