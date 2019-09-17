Iran's supreme leader Khamenei rules out talks with U.S.

Iran will never hold talks with the United States and Washington's policy of maximum pressure on Tehran will fail, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday, according to state TV.
U.S. President Donald Trump had said on Monday he could meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and that he had no problem with such an encounter.
State TV quoted Khamenei as saying: “Iranian officials will never talk to America ... this is part of their (U.S.) policy to put pressure on Iran ... their policy of maximum pressure will fail.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor