Iran's foreign minister visits Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince as tensions between rivals ease

Iran’s foreign minister met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as part of his visit to the kingdom, a sign of how the two countries are trying to ease tensions after years of turmoil

August 18, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

AP
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, center, meets with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on August 18, 2023.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, center, meets with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on August 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Iran's foreign minister met Friday with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as part of his visit to the kingdom, a sign of how the two countries are trying to ease tensions after years of turmoil.

Saudi state television aired images of Prince Mohammed sitting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency offered few substantive details of their conversation, saying merely that they reviewed relations and “future opportunities for cooperation.” Iran's Foreign Ministry also acknowledged the talks, but provided no details.

Amirabdollahian arrived Thursday in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, for meetings with his counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan. The two countries had reached a détente in March mediated by China.

Challenges remain, however, particularly over Iran’s advancing nuclear program, the Saudi-led war in Yemen and security across region’s waterways.

