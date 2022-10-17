Iran’s Evin prison fire death toll rises; eight inmates killed

The judiciary offered the new toll, saying the prisoners had succumbed to their injuries on Sunday from the incident. It said all those dead had been held on theft charges.

AP Dubai
October 17, 2022 13:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A workshop of Evin prison following a fire accident, in Tehran, Iran, on October 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

ADVERTISEMENT

Iran's judiciary raised the death toll on October 17 in a blaze at Tehran's notorious Evin prison, saying that at least eight prisoners were killed as protests continue nationwide.

Details still remain scarce over the fire at Evin prison, which broke out on Saturday night as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody entered a fifth week.

The judiciary's Mizan news agency offered the new toll, saying the prisoners had succumbed to their injuries on Sunday from the incident. It said all those dead had been held on theft charges.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mizan described the incident as a “fight between inmates and a fire," though it offered no evidence to support the claim.

Activists outside of Iran say they remain sceptical of the Iranian government's claims, particularly as their recent descriptions of the nationwide protests have drastically differed with those on the ground.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The semiofficial Fars news agency also reported that the death toll from the blaze has doubled and said six inmates remain hospitalised following the fire.

Flames and thick smoke rising from Tehran's Evin Prison had been widely visible on Saturday night. In online videos, gunshots and explosions could be heard in the area of the prison.

The blaze was extinguished after several hours and no detainees escaped, state media said. Authorities have attempted to distance the events at the prison from the ongoing protests, while state media has offered conflicting accounts of the violence.

Hundreds are being held at Evin, where human rights groups have reported repeated abuses of prisoners.

The protests erupted after public outrage over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody. She was arrested by Iran's morality police in Tehran for violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.

Iran's government insists Amini was not mistreated in police custody, but her family says her body showed bruises and other signs of beating after she was detained.

U.S. President Joe Biden, on a weekend trip to Oregon, said the Iranian “government is so oppressive” and that he had an “enormous amount of respect for people marching in the streets.” Evin Prison, which holds detainees facing security-related charges and includes dual citizens, has been charged by rights groups with abusing inmates.

The facility has long been known for holding political prisoners as well as those with ties to the West who have been used by Iran as bargaining chips in international negotiations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
fire
Iran
accident (general)
death

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app