Iran’s cyber attacks against Israel surged since Gaza war: report

Israel has become the top target of Iranian cyber attacks since the start of the Gaza war last year, while Tehran had focused primarily on the United States before the conflict, Microsoft said on Tuesday.

“Following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, Iran surged its cyber, influence, and cyber-enabled influence operations against Israel,” Microsoft said in an annual report.

“From October 7, 2023 to July 2024, nearly half of the Iranian operations Microsoft observed targeted Israeli companies,” said the Microsoft Digital Defence Report.

From July to October 2023, only 10% of Iranian cyber attacks targeted Israel, while 35% aimed at American entities and 20% at the United Arab Emirates, according to the U.S. software giant.

Since the war started, Iran has launched numerous social media operations with the aim of destabilising Israel.

‘Influence operations’

“Within two days of Hamas’s attack on Israel, Iran stood up several new influence operations,” Microsoft said.

An account called “Tears of War” impersonated Israeli activists critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of a crisis over scores of hostages taken by Hamas, according to the report.

An account called “KarMa”, created by an Iranian intelligence unit, claimed to represent Israelis calling for Mr. Netanyahu’s resignation.

Iran also began impersonating partners after the war started, Microsoft said.

Iranian services created a Telegram account using the logo of the military wing of Hamas to spread false messages about the hostages in Gaza and threaten Israelis, Microsoft said. It was not clear if Iran acted with Hamas’s consent, it added.

“Iranian groups also expanded their cyber-enabled influence operations beyond Israel, with a focus on undermining international political, military, and economic support for Israel’s military operations,” the report said.

The Hamas attack on 7 October 2023 resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to a tally of official Israeli figures, including hostages killed in captivity.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed 42,289 people, the majority civilians, according to the Health Mministry in the Hamas-run territory.