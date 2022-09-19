Iranian woman’s death sparks dress code debate

ADVERTISEMENT

As Iran reels from a woman’s death after her arrest by its “morality police”, the Sunday front page of financial newspaper Asia declared: “Dear Mahsa, your name will become a symbol.”

The police unit — responsible for enforcing Iran’s strict dress code for women, notably the wearing of a headscarf in public — had already faced growing criticism in recent months over its excessive use of force.

The death of Mahsa Amini, 22, has reignited calls to rein in its actions against women suspected of violating the dress code, in effect since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

The day after her funeral, nearly all Iranian press dedicated their front pages to her story on Sunday.

“The nation has expressed its sorrow over Mahsa’s sad death,” stated the front page of ultra-conservative newspaper Javan.

Amini was on a visit with her family to the capital Tehran when she was detained on Tuesday. She was declared dead by state television on Friday after having spent three days in a coma.

Filmmakers, artists, and political and religious figures have taken to social media to express their anger against the morality police.