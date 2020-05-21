International

Iranian tankers will get military escort: Venezuela

Venezuela on Wednesday said its Navy and Air Force would escort Iranian tankers arriving with much needed fuel, after Tehran warned of “consequences” if the U.S. stopped the ships from reaching their destination.

“We’re ready for whatever, whenever,” President Nicolas Maduro told state-run media, thanking “all the support” from its West Asian ally in its confrontation with the U.S.

Venezuela has the world’s largest proven oil reserves, but its capacity to refine crude into gasoline is limited.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has imposed unilateral sanctions aimed at ending oil exports from Iran and Venezuela.

Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said that when the Iranian ships enter the oceanic economic zone “they will be welcomed” by Venezuelan naval ships and warplanes.

According to reports, five ships have sailed from Iran but it is not known when they will arrive.

