Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

April 22, 2024 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - Islamabad

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Islamabad on April 22 on a three-day official visit to meet Pakistan's top leadership, the first by any head of state after the February 8 general elections in the country.

The X account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Iranian president was accorded a warm welcome at the Islamabad Airport and was received by Housing Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu.

The Iranian President is accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation comprising the Foreign Minister and other members of the Cabinet and senior officials, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

President Raisi has an extensive programme in Pakistan as he is scheduled to meet President Asif Ali Zardari. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani and Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq.

He will also visit Lahore and Karachi and meet with the provincial leadership, the Foreign Office said.

According to Radio Pakistan, Mr. Raisi will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today while there will also be a round of delegation-level talks between the two countries.

“Upon arrival at the Prime Minister House, a guard of honour will be presented to the visiting dignitary,” the report said.

The Iranian president and PM Shehbaz will plant a sapling in the Prime Minister’s House on the occasion of Earth Day, it said, adding that they would also attend the signing ceremony of memorandums of understanding between the two countries for cooperation in various fields.

“The two leaders will participate in a ceremony regarding naming a highway in Islamabad as Iran Avenue. They will also hold a press talk,” Radio Pakistan said, adding that the prime minister would also host a lunch for the Iranian president and his delegation.

Mr. Raisi is visiting Pakistan months after the cordial ties between the two neighbours suffered a setback when Tehran shocked Islamabad by carrying out airstrikes against alleged militant hideouts in the restive Balochistan province in January.

Pakistan swiftly responded by using killer drones and rockets to carry out “precision military strikes” against what it called “terrorist hideouts” in Iran’s Siestan-Balochistan province, killing 9 people.

However, the two sides acted fast to restrain tempers through diplomatic channels. Mr. Raisi's visit is expected to further cement their ties.

