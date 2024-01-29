ADVERTISEMENT

Iranian Foreign Minister in Pakistan for 'in-depth' talks to mend frayed ties

January 29, 2024 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - Islamabad

The visit comes after the two nations narrowly avoided an armed conflict after Iran unilaterally targeted alleged sites of militants inside the Pakistan border area

PTI

In this handout photograph taken and released by the Pakistan Foreign Office on January 29, 2024 shows Pakistan’s additional foreign secretary Rahim Hayat (R) welcoming Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (L) upon his arrival at the military Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi. | Photo Credit: AFP PHOTO/PAKISTAN FOREIGN OFFICE

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdolahian will hold "in-depth" talks with his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani in Islamabad on January 29, days after the two neighbours conducted tit-for-tat military strikes at alleged terrorist bases in both countries.

Abdollahian was received at the Nur Khan air base late Sunday night by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) Rah Hayat, the foreign office said.

Also read | Iran, Pakistan envoys to resume duties after tensions over deadly strikes

“During the visit, Foreign Minister Abdollahian will hold in-depth talks with Foreign Minister Jilani and call on Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar,” it said in a statement.

The visit comes after the two nations narrowly avoided an armed conflict after Iran unilaterally targeted alleged sites of militants inside the Pakistan border area of Punjgur. However, the situation was saved when Tehran restrained itself from retaliating after Islamabad launched retaliatory strikes in response to its action.

Earlier this month, Pakistan conducted "precision military strikes" against what it called "terrorist hideouts" in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan province that killed nine people. The attack was seen as retaliation to Iranian missile and drone attacks which targeted two bases of the Sunni Baloch militant group Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan's unruly Balochistan province.

Though the ties have improved since the spat, terrorists killed nine Pakistani labourers in Sistan-Blauchistan province of Iran on Saturday, fuelling fresh concerns.

