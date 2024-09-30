GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Iran will not leave Israel's 'criminal acts' unanswered, says foreign ministry

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani was referring to the killing of Iranian Guard deputy commander by Israel Army in Beirut

Published - September 30, 2024 02:14 pm IST - DUBAI

Reuters
Iranians protest with anti-Israeli and anti-American slogans while participating in a protest rally to condemn the Israeli airstrike in Lebanon that killed Hassan Nasrallah and several Hezbollah commanders in Tehran, Iran,on September 28, 2024.

Iranians protest with anti-Israeli and anti-American slogans while participating in a protest rally to condemn the Israeli airstrike in Lebanon that killed Hassan Nasrallah and several Hezbollah commanders in Tehran, Iran,on September 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Iran will not leave any of "the criminal acts" of Israel unanswered, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday (September 30, 2024) referring to the killing of Hezbollah's chief and an Iranian Guard deputy commander in Lebanon.

Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan was killed in Israeli strikes on Beirut on Friday (September 27, 2024), in which Hezbollah's leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah also died.

Iran's parliament speaker says militant groups will go on confronting Israel

Israel's intensified attacks against the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon and the Houthi militia in Yemen have prompted fears that Middle East fighting could spin out of control and draw in Iran and the United States, Israel's main ally.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu warns Iran that Israel can strike anywhere

"We stand strongly and we will act in a way that is regretful [for the enemy]" Mr. Kanaani told a weekly news conference, adding that Iran does not seek war but is not afraid of it.

Mr. Kanaani said that Iran is closely following up on matters with the Lebanese authorities, referring to the strikes that killed Nasrallah and Nilforoushan.

September 30, 2024

