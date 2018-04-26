Iran will not accept any amendment to nuclear deal: senior official

Iran will not accept any change to a nuclear deal with six major powers as Western signatories of the accord prepare a package that seeks to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to save the agreement, a top advisor to Iran's supreme leader said on Thursday.
“Any change or amendment to the current deal will not be accepted by Iran .... If Trump exits the deal , Iran will surely pull out of it ... Iran will not accept a nuclear deal with no benefits for us,” said Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Iran's highest authority Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
