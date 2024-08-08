ADVERTISEMENT

Iran warns airlines to avoid its airspace for three hours over military drills, Egypt says

Updated - August 08, 2024 09:03 am IST

Published - August 08, 2024 09:02 am IST - CAIRO

Egypt’s Civil Aviation Ministry says it’s ordered Egyptian airlines to avoid Iranian airspace for three hours on Thursday after a notice from Tehran to do so because of military exercises

AP

The warning comes amid soaring tensions in the region following last week’s assassination of Hamas’ leader in Tehran

Egypt’s Civil Aviation Ministry said on Wednesday (August 8) it has ordered Egyptian airlines to avoid Iranian airspace for three hours the following day after a notice from Tehran to do so because of military exercises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fears of Middle East war grow after Hamas leader’s killing

The warning comes amid soaring tensions in the region following last week’s assassination of Hamas’ leader in Tehran. The Egyptian ministry said the warning came in a notice sent by Iran to all commercial airlines.

The ministry said the ban from Iranian airspace was to last for three hours, 4.30 a.m. to 7.30 a.m. on Thursday. Iran’s warning also covered three hours earlier on Wednesday, the ministry added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Iran’s ISNA news agency, the head of Iran’s international airport in Tehran, Saeed Chalandari, denied reports of a warning against entering the airspace of western Iran, but it was not clear if that applied to the entire country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Hezbollah launches ‘dozens of rockets at Israel’
What does Haniyeh’s death mean for Israel-Iran rivalry?

Israel has been bracing for an attack by Iran and its allied militias over the assassinations in Tehran of Hamas’ top leader Ismail Haniyeh and a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut.

Iran and Hamas have blamed Israel for the July 31 explosion in Tehran that killed Haniyeh. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility.

The escalation prompted many international carriers to suspend flights to Lebanon, Israel and Iran.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US