Iran vows retaliation for Soleimani’s killing

The chief of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened on Saturday to go after everyone who had a role in a top General’s January killing during a U.S. drone strike in Iraq.
The guard’s website quoted General Hossein Salami as saying, “Mr. Trump! Our revenge for martyrdom of our great general is obvious, serious and real.”
U.S. President Donald Trump warned this week that Washington would harshly respond to any Iranian attempts to take revenge for the death of General Qassem Soleimani, tweeting that “if they hit us in any way, any form, written instructions already done we’re going to hit them 1,000 times harder.”
Gen. Salami rejected the report of an Iranian plot to assassinate U.S. Ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks.
“Do you think we hit a female ambassador in return to our martyred brother?’ the General said. “We will hit those who had direct and indirect roles. You should know that everybody who had role in the event will be hit, and this is a serious message. We do prove everything in practice.”
In January, Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting U.S. soldiers in Iraq.
