Iran unveils what it calls a hypersonic missile able to beat air defences amid tensions with U.S.

The missile is allegedly capable of travelling at 15 times the speed of sound

June 06, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - Dubai

This handout photo provided by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website Sepah News on June 6, 2023, shows the unveiling ceremony of the new ‘Fattah’ hypersonic missile in Tehran. Photo: AFP/ Iran’s Revolutionary Guard via Sepah News

This handout photo provided by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website Sepah News on June 6, 2023, shows the unveiling ceremony of the new ‘Fattah’ hypersonic missile in Tehran. Photo: AFP/ Iran’s Revolutionary Guard via Sepah News | Photo Credit: AFP

Iran claimed on June 6 that it had created a hypersonic missile capable of traveling at 15 times the speed of sound.

The announcement comes as tensions remain high with the United States over Tehran's nuclear programme.

Also read: Iran accuses U.S. of provoking Middle East ‘crises’

Iran's state television reported that the missile — called Fattah, or “Conqueror” in Farsi — had a range of up to 1,400 kilometres (870 miles).

The report also claimed the missile could pass through any regional missile defence system, though it offered no evidence to support the claim.

The TV broadcast what appeared to be a model of the missile being unveiled by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, a hard-line paramilitary organisation in the Islamic Republic, before President Ebrahim Raisi. The Guard already has a vast arsenal of ballistic missiles.

In November 2022, General Amir Ali Hajizadeh of the Revolutionary Guard claimed that Iran had created a hypersonic missile, without offering any evidence in support.

Also read: Iran says it has built hypersonic ballistic missile

That claim came during the nationwide protests that followed the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country's morality police.

Hypersonic weapons, which fly at speeds in excess of Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound, could pose crucial challenges to missile defense systems because of their speed and manoeuvrability.

China is believed to be pursuing the weapons, as is America. Russia claims to already be fielding the weapons and has said it used them on the battlefield in Ukraine.

