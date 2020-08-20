International

Iran unveiled 2 new missiles: State TV

This picture released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 is said to show the launching of the

This picture released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 is said to show the launching of the "Martyr Abu Mahdi" missile in an undisclosed location in Iran.   | Photo Credit: AP

Iran’s state TV is reporting the country has unveiled two new missiles amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States.

State TV said officials unveiled the two new missiles on Thursday — National Defense Industry Day in Iran.

They are named after top Iranian Gen Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed outside Baghdad’s international airport in a US strike in January.

The Martyr Hajj Qassem surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) range, according to the semi-official Fars news agency. State TV said the Martyr Abu Mahdi naval cruise missile has a 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) range.

State TV said the Martyr Hajj Qassem missile was not intercepted by a defence system during a test.

Also read: Iran launches underground ballistic missiles

Also on Thursday, Iran unveiled a fourth-generation light turbo-fan engine for its advanced drones.

Iran also inaugurated the production line of its domestically produced Owj engine for the Iranian-made twin-seat Kowsar fighter jet.

Iran routinely unveils technological achievements for its armed forces, its space program and its nuclear efforts.

President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the nuclear agreement between Iran and six major powers, known in 2018, and tensions between the two countries have escalated since.

