ADVERTISEMENT

Iran to join Shanghai alliance with China, Russia next week: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

July 01, 2023 06:47 am | Updated 03:58 am IST - Moscow

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had a phone conversation with the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Zhang Ming, Iran's foreign ministry said.

AFP

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gives a speech during the opening of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) National Peoples’ Diplomacy Centre in Moscow on June 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Iran will be formally approved as a member of the regional Shanghai Cooperation Organisation with China, Russia and Central Asian countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday.

"At the meeting of heads of state on July 4, the full membership of Iran will be approved," Lavrov said at the opening of an SCO centre in Moscow.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian later had a phone conversation with the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Zhang Ming, Iran's foreign ministry said.

"I am confident that the full membership of Iran will provide a novel and increasing capacity to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation," Amir-Abdollahian said according to a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Zang, the Iranian foreign ministry state added, said Iran's membership would be officially announced at the upcoming meeting of the organisation.

"From July 4th, Iran will enjoy all the rights related to the member countries of the organisation," he said.

Iran has intensified its diplomacy with friends and foes alike in recent months, seeking to reduce its isolation, improve its economy and project strength.

SCO membership was already on the cards and Iran is also hoping to be quickly accepted into another grouping that excludes Western countries -- the BRICS group with Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The SCO, which has its headquarters in China, is a diplomatic organisation with eight members, including India and Pakistan.

Kremlin ally Belarus is also applying to join, and Lavrov said Friday that next week's virtual summit would "begin the procedure" for that membership to go ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Iran / Russia / China

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US