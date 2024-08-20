ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. intelligence officials say Iran is to blame for hacks targeting Trump, Biden-Harris campaigns

Published - August 20, 2024 05:44 am IST - WASHINGTON:

Although the Trump campaign and private-sector cybersecurity investigators had previously said Iran was behind the hacking attempts, it was the first time the U.S. government had assigned blame for the attack.

U.S. intelligence officials say they’re confident that Iran was responsible for the hack of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

U.S. intelligence officials said on Monday they were confident that Iran was responsible for the hack of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, casting the cyber intrusion as part of a brazen and broader effort by Tehran to interfere in American politics and undermine faith in democratic institutions.

The joint statement from the FBI and other federal agencies also indicated that Iran was responsible for attempts to hack Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign, saying hackers had “sought access to individuals with direct access to the Presidential campaign of both political parties.”

The goal of the hacking and other activities, federal officials said, was not only to sow discord but also to shape the outcome of elections that Iran perceives to be “particularly consequential in terms of the impact they could have on its national security interests.”

Trump continues personal attacks against Harris, claims he's 'better looking' than her

“We have observed increasingly aggressive Iranian activity during this election cycle, specifically involving influence operations targeting the American public and cyber operations targeting Presidential campaigns,” said the statement, which in addition to the FBI was also released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The statement largely confirms the findings of private companies like Microsoft, which earlier this month issued a report detailing foreign agents’ attempts to interfere in this year's election, and Google, which separately said that an Iranian group linked to the country’s Revolutionary Guard has tried to infiltrate the personal email accounts of roughly a dozen people linked to President Joe Biden and Trump since May.

