Iran supreme leader Khamenei’s X account suspended

The social platform X has suspended a new account on behalf of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that posted messages in Hebrew.

ADVERTISEMENT

The account was suspended early Monday (October 28, 2024) with a brief note appended to it saying: “X suspends accounts which violate the X Rules”.

It wasn't immediately clear what the violation was. The Elon Musk-owned social media company did not respond to a request for comment from AP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move came after Israel openly attacked Iran for the first time this weekend. Mr. Khamenei said in a speech on Sunday that Israel's strikes — in response to Iran's ballistic missile attack this month — “should not be exaggerated nor downplayed”, while stopping short of calling for retaliation.

The X account opened Sunday (October 27, 2024) with a message in Hebrew reading: “In the name of God, the most merciful,” a standard Islamic greeting.

Mr. Khamenei's office has maintained multiple accounts for the 85-year-old supreme leader on X for years and has sent messages in a variety of languages in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

A second message corresponded to a speech Mr. Khamenei gave on Sunday and was sent on his English account as: “Zionists are making a miscalculation with respect to Iran. They don't know Iran. They still haven't been able to correctly understand the power, initiative, and determination of the Iranian people.” The message referred to Israel's attack Saturday on Iran.

This isn't the first time Mr. Khamenei has seen a suspension or removal from social media. In February, Meta removed Facebook and Instagram accounts for the supreme leader over his support of the militant group Hamas after its October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Social media platforms like X and Facebook have been blocked in Iran for years, requiring Iranians to use virtual private networks to access them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.