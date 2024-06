Iran has summoned Sweden's charge d'affaires in Tehran over "baseless and biased" accusations made by a Swedish official, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on June 1.

Sweden's security service said on Thursday that the Iranian government had been using criminal networks within Sweden to carry out violent acts against other states, groups and individuals.

