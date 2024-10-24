ADVERTISEMENT

Strike on Iran will show the world Israel’s might: Defence chief Yoav Gallant

Updated - October 24, 2024 02:27 am IST - JERUSALEM

Israel has been planning a response to a ballistic-missile barrage carried out by Iran on October 1

Reuters

File picture of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant | Photo Credit: AP

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told Air Force crews on Wednesday that after striking in Iran, the world will understand Israel's might and its enemies will learn a lesson, according to a video and an X post published by his office.

Israel has been planning a response to a ballistic-missile barrage carried out by Iran on October 1, Tehran's second direct attack on Israel in six months.

"After we attack in Iran, they will understand in Israel and elsewhere what your preparations have included," Gallant told the crews in the video, which his office said was filmed at Hatzerim Air Base.

Israel’s brutality in Gaza, India’s pin-drop silence

On X, Mr. Gallant added: "In my conversation with them I emphasised — after we attack Iran, everyone will understand your might, the process of preparation and training — any enemy that tries to harm the State of Israel will pay a heavy price."

The Middle East has been on edge in anticipation of the Israeli retaliation for Iran's attack in which around 200 ballistic missiles were fired at Israel.

In the past few weeks Israel has intensified its offensive against Palestinian militants Hamas in Gaza and its Iran-backed ally Hezbollah in Lebanon. The war was triggered a year ago by Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel.

Washington is seeking to head off further widening of the conflict. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Israel's retaliation should not lead to greater escalation.

