Iran spokesman slams South Korea over frozen assets

05 January 2021 17:20 IST

The comments come in the backdrop of Iran seizing a South Korean-flagged tanker.

An Iranian government spokesman has called South Korea a “hostage taker” over freezing Tehran’s $7 billion in assets there.

Ali Rabiei's comments on Tuesday come a day after Iran seized a South Korean-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

While Iran claims it seized the ship over polluting the Persian Gulf and the strait, the move came just ahead of a South Korean diplomat heading to Tehran to negotiate over the funds frozen amid a U.S. pressure campaign.

Mr. Rabiei said: “If anybody is to be called a hostage taker, it is the South Korean government that has taken our more than $7 billion hostage under a futile pretext.”