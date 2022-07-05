Iran shuts three cafes in Qom over unveiled women

AFP July 05, 2022 21:02 IST

AFP July 05, 2022 21:02 IST

Since the Islamic revolution of 1979, Iranian law has required all women, regardless of nationality or religious belief, to cover their bodies with loose clothing and veil their heads in public

Authorities in Iran have closed three coffee shops in the central city of Qom because female customers were not wearing their headscarves, local media reported on Monday. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

Since the Islamic revolution of 1979, Iranian law has required all women, regardless of nationality or religious belief, to cover their bodies with loose clothing and veil their heads in public

, Authorities in Iran have closed three coffee shops in the central city of Qom because female customers were not wearing their headscarves, local media reported on Monday. "Three coffee shops were closed in Qom due to numerous violations, including women's lack of veils and other issues," said a statement by the Revolutionary Guards, Iran's ideological army, published in the newspaper Hamshari. "The owners of the cafes were summoned by police before legal action was taken," the statement added. Qom, a city revered by Shiites as the site where they believe the twelfth imam of Shiite Islam will return, is located 150 kilometres south of the capital Tehran. Since the Islamic revolution of 1979, Iranian law has required all women, regardless of nationality or religious belief, to cover their bodies with loose clothing and veil their heads in public.



Our code of editorial values