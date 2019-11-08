International

Iran shoots down unidentified drone

‘Drone belonged to foreign country’

Iran shot down an unidentified drone that “infiltrated” near Bandar-e Mahshahr port on the Gulf coast on Friday, Iranian media reported, after the downing of a United States drone nearly triggered air strikes earlier this year.

IRIB, a state broadcaster, aired a six-second video purporting to show the interception of the drone by an Iranian anti-missile battery.

Relevant units acted “in response to a violation of our airspace by a drone (that) infiltrated”, IRIBNEWS said, citing Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard, commander-in-chief of aerial defence. “The drone was shot down before it could reach sensitive sites, thanks to the great vigilance of our unified aerial defence system,” he said.

According to state news agency IRNA, provincial governor Gholamreza Shariati said the “unknown drone... (belonged) without doubt to a foreign country.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 14, 2020 12:48:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/iran-shoots-down-unidentified-drone/article29924930.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY