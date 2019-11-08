Iran shoots down unidentified drone

Iran shot down an unidentified drone that “infiltrated” near Bandar-e Mahshahr port on the Gulf coast on Friday, Iranian media reported, after the downing of a United States drone nearly triggered air strikes earlier this year.

IRIB, a state broadcaster, aired a six-second video purporting to show the interception of the drone by an Iranian anti-missile battery.

Relevant units acted “in response to a violation of our airspace by a drone (that) infiltrated”, IRIBNEWS said, citing Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard, commander-in-chief of aerial defence. “The drone was shot down before it could reach sensitive sites, thanks to the great vigilance of our unified aerial defence system,” he said.

According to state news agency IRNA, provincial governor Gholamreza Shariati said the “unknown drone... (belonged) without doubt to a foreign country.”