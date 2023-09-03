ADVERTISEMENT

Iran sentences two women journalists to jail time

September 03, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - Tehran

Under the sentence, Negin Bagheri and Elnaz Mohammadi will serve one-fortieth of the term, or less than a month, in prison, their lawyer Amir Raisian told the reformist Ham Mihan daily newspaper, where Mohammadi works

AFP

Two female Iranian journalists will spend around a month behind bars as part of a three-year partly suspended prison sentence for "conspiracy" and "collusion", local media reported on Sunday.

Under the sentence, Negin Bagheri and Elnaz Mohammadi will serve one-fortieth of the term, or less than a month, in prison, their lawyer Amir Raisian told the reformist Ham Mihan daily newspaper, where Mohammadi works.

"The remaining period is suspended over five years," during which time they will be required to take "a professional ethics training" and "prohibited from leaving the country," the lawyer added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Raisian did not elaborate on whether the verdict can be appealed, and the report did not detail the allegations against the reporters.

Mohammadi's sister, Elahe, who also works for Ham Mihan, has since September 2022 been in prison after reporting on the funeral of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in police custody.

The death on September 16, 2022 of Amini, an Iranian Kurd, came after her arrest for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's dress code, triggering months-long nationwide protests.

Foreign-based rights groups have reported multiple arrests ahead of the anniversary of Amini's death.

Bagheri works for the unaffiliated Haft-e Sobh newspaper.

Elnaz Mohammadi was arrested and kept in Evin prison for a week in February. The reason for her detention was not clear.

Last year's demonstrations saw hundreds of people killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands arrested in connection with what officials labelled as foreign-instigated "riots".

Seven men have been executed in protest-related cases involving killings and other violence against security forces.

Local media reported last month that authorities in Iran have questioned or arrested more than 90 journalists since the protests.

On Wednesday, an Iranian news agency reported that journalist Nazila Maroufian, who defied Iran's strict dress code and was freed on bail earlier in August, has been rearrested for not wearing the headscarf in public.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Iran

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US