Iran seizes oil tanker in Gulf, arrests crew

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have seized a Togo-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf and arrested its nine-person crew over alleged fuel smuggling, the military force said on July 29 on its Sepahnews website.

"On Friday morning, an oil tanker named Pearl G, carrying the flag of the African country of Togo... was seized by judicial order," said the Guards' statement.

The vessel is "owned by an Iraqi resident of Dubai, United Arab Emirates", and it was carrying 700,000 litres of fuel, the statement added.

The Guards' naval forces captured it near the Arash oil field, a disputed rig between Iran and Kuwait "while loading smuggled fuel from Iranian barges", it said.

"This oil tanker along with its nine crew members who are of Indian nationality have been transferred to Imam Khomeini harbour and are under surveillance."

It is the second such seizure in less than a week.

On July 22, the Guards seized another Togo-flagged oil tanker and arrested its 12 crew members, also over alleged fuel smuggling.

The fate of both the vessel and the crew remains unclear.

Iranian naval forces regularly announce the detention of vessels transporting fuel in the Gulf.

In late January, Iran seized a vessel carrying two million litres of allegedly smuggled fuel.

In May, Iran released seven crew members from a Portuguese-flagged container ship, seized on April 13, after accusing them of links to its arch-foe Israel.

Fuel prices in Iran are among the lowest globally, increasing the profitability of smuggling operations.