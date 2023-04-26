ADVERTISEMENT

Iran says senior cleric on Assembly of Experts shot dead

April 26, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TEHRAN, Iran

A senior Shiite cleric in Iran has been shot and killed in an attack in a northern province along the Caspian Sea

AP

This undated handout picture released on April 26, 2023 by the Tasnim news agency shows Iranian Shiite cleric Ayatollah Abbas Ali, a member of the Assembly of Experts that selects the country’s supreme leader. | Photo Credit: AFP

A senior Shiite cleric in Iran was shot and killed Wednesday in an attack in a northern province along the Caspian Sea, authorities said.

An attacker shot to death Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani in Babolsar in Iran's Mazandaran province, state television reported. Police later arrested the attacker, state TV said.

Confusion persisted hours after the attack. Soleimani had been at a bank in the city when another man seized a guard's firearm and began shooting over a personal dispute with an employee, striking and killing the cleric, state TV initially said. State TV later said it was the guard himself who opened fire.

The discrepant accounts could not be immediately reconciled. The Interior Ministry announced it would launch a special investigation into the cleric's slaying.

Soleimani, 78, served on the Assembly of Experts, an 88-seat panel that oversees and appoints Iran's supreme leader. He also once was the personal representative of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to Iran's restive Sistan and Baluchestan province.

