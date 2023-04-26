HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Iran says senior cleric on Assembly of Experts shot dead

A senior Shiite cleric in Iran has been shot and killed in an attack in a northern province along the Caspian Sea

April 26, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TEHRAN, Iran

AP
This undated handout picture released on April 26, 2023 by the Tasnim news agency shows Iranian Shiite cleric Ayatollah Abbas Ali, a member of the Assembly of Experts that selects the country’s supreme leader.

This undated handout picture released on April 26, 2023 by the Tasnim news agency shows Iranian Shiite cleric Ayatollah Abbas Ali, a member of the Assembly of Experts that selects the country’s supreme leader. | Photo Credit: AFP

A senior Shiite cleric in Iran was shot and killed Wednesday in an attack in a northern province along the Caspian Sea, authorities said.

An attacker shot to death Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani in Babolsar in Iran's Mazandaran province, state television reported. Police later arrested the attacker, state TV said.

Confusion persisted hours after the attack. Soleimani had been at a bank in the city when another man seized a guard's firearm and began shooting over a personal dispute with an employee, striking and killing the cleric, state TV initially said. State TV later said it was the guard himself who opened fire.

The discrepant accounts could not be immediately reconciled. The Interior Ministry announced it would launch a special investigation into the cleric's slaying.

Soleimani, 78, served on the Assembly of Experts, an 88-seat panel that oversees and appoints Iran's supreme leader. He also once was the personal representative of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to Iran's restive Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Related Topics

Iran

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.