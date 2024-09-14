GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Iran says it has successfully sent a satellite into space

The launch of the research satellite using rocket built by Revolutionary Guard marks Iran’s first launch under new president

Published - September 14, 2024 01:55 pm IST

AP
this is the first launch under Iran’s reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian. File

this is the first launch under Iran's reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian. File | Photo Credit: AP

Iran says it has sent a research satellite into orbit with a rocket built by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

A Saturday (September 14, 2024) report by the official IRNA said that the Chamran-1 satellite has a weight of 60 kg and it successfully reached a 550 km orbit in space. It said testing space hardware and software is the main mission of the satellite.

Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian travels to neighbouring Iraq on his first trip abroad

IRNA said land stations received signals from the satellite too. It said satellite-carrier rocket Ghaem-100, using solid fuel, was designed, and made by the Guard aerospace division.

Though Iran has long planned to send satellites into orbit, this is the first launch under reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian after his hardline predecessor Ebrahim Raisi died in a May helicopter crash.

