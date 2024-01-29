Iran says it has no link to drone strike in Jordan that killed U.S. soldiers

January 29, 2024 11:05 am | Updated 11:06 am IST

Iran's mission to the United Nations said in a statement on January 29 that Tehran was not involved in an attack that killed three U.S. service members in north-eastern Jordan near the Syrian border.

In a statement published by the state news agency IRNA, the mission said: "Iran had no connection and had nothing to do with the attack on the U.S. base." It added: "There is a conflict between U.S. forces and resistance groups in the region, which reciprocate retaliatory attacks."

U.S. President Biden blamed Iran-backed groups for the unmanned aerial drone attack on U.S. forces, the first deadly strike against U.S. forces since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October and sent shock waves throughout the Middle East.

The attack is a major escalation of the already tense situation in the Middle East, where war broke out in Gaza after an attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israel on October 7.

