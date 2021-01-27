Iran says Israel is waging a ‘psychological war’

A top Iranian official on Wednesday said Israel was waging a “psychological war” after the Jewish state’s Army said new “offensive options” were being drawn up in case they were needed against the Islamic republic.
Mahmoud Vaezi, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s chief of staff, also vowed that his country was ready and willing to defend itself. “We have no intention of going to war, but we are serious about defending the country,” he said.
Israel, a close U.S. ally, accuses Iran of seeking to build a nuclear bomb, a charge Tehran denies.
Israel’s military chief General Aviv Kochavi said on Tuesday he had ordered new plans be drawn up this year to counter Iran’s nuclear capabilities, in case political leaders decided to target the country.
“The power to initiate them lies with the political echelon,” Gen. Kochavi stressed. “However, the offensive options need to be prepared, ready and on the table.”
Mr. Vaezi shot back on Wednesday, accusing Israel of “conducting a psychological war.”
Iran’s recent military manoeuvres, testing missiles and drones, Mr. Vaezi added, showed that “our armed forces are trained” to defend Iran.
Gen. Kochavi’s remarks came nearly a week after the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden, who has signalled he wants to return to dialogue with Iran.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath