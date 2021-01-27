Iran says Israel is waging a ‘psychological war’

Israel Army keeps ‘offensive options’ open

A top Iranian official on Wednesday said Israel was waging a “psychological war” after the Jewish state’s Army said new “offensive options” were being drawn up in case they were needed against the Islamic republic.

Mahmoud Vaezi, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s chief of staff, also vowed that his country was ready and willing to defend itself. “We have no intention of going to war, but we are serious about defending the country,” he said.

Israel, a close U.S. ally, accuses Iran of seeking to build a nuclear bomb, a charge Tehran denies.

Israel’s military chief General Aviv Kochavi said on Tuesday he had ordered new plans be drawn up this year to counter Iran’s nuclear capabilities, in case political leaders decided to target the country.

“The power to initiate them lies with the political echelon,” Gen. Kochavi stressed. “However, the offensive options need to be prepared, ready and on the table.”

Mr. Vaezi shot back on Wednesday, accusing Israel of “conducting a psychological war.”

Iran’s recent military manoeuvres, testing missiles and drones, Mr. Vaezi added, showed that “our armed forces are trained” to defend Iran.

Gen. Kochavi’s remarks came nearly a week after the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden, who has signalled he wants to return to dialogue with Iran.