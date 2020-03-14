Iran reports 97 new virus deaths

Tehran

14 March 2020 22:23 IST

Iran said on Saturday that the SARS-CoV-2 virus has claimed 97 more lives, raising the country’s total to 611. Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said that “1,365 fresh cases have been added to the number of confirmed infections in the past 24 hours”, bringing the total to 12,729.

Tehran province had the highest number of new cases with 347, followed by Isfahan with 155 and the northern region of Alborz with 134.

