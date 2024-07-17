Iran rejects 'malicious' accusations implicating it in Trump assassination bid

Iran on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, rejected what it called "malicious" accusations by U.S. media implicating it in an attempt to kill former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iran "strongly rejects any involvement in the recent armed attack against Trump," Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said, while Iran's mission to the United Nations called accusations of a previous plot to kill the former president as "unsubstantiated and malicious".

Earlier report from AP:

A threat on Donald Trump’s life from Iran prompted additional security in the days before Saturday’s campaign rally, but it was unrelated to the assassination attempt on the Republican presidential nominee, two U.S. officials said Tuesday, as law enforcement warned of the potential for more violence inspired by the shooting.

National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said officials have been tracking Iranian threats against Mr. Trump administration officials for years, dating back to the last administration. Mr. Trump ordered the 2020 killing of Qassem Soleimani, who led the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force.