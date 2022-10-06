Iran rejects link between teenager's death and protests

Reports on social media claimed security forces had killed teenager Nika Shahkarami last month, but the judiciary on Wednesday rejected the allegations.

AFP Tehran
October 05, 2022 21:10 IST

Iran's judiciary on Wednesday rejected any connection between the recent death of a teenage girl and protests over the death in police custody of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini.

A wave of unrest has rocked Iran since 22-year-old Amini died on September 16 after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly breaching the country's strict rules on hijab headscarves and modest clothing.

The street violence has led to dozens of deaths — mostly of protesters but also members of the security forces — and hundreds of arrests.

An autopsy showed "multiple fractures... in the pelvis, head, upper and lower limbs, arms and legs which indicate that the person was thrown from a height," state news agency IRNA quoted Tehran judiciary official Mohammad Shahriari as saying.

"No bullet marks were found... and the evidence shows that the death was caused by the person being thrown," he said, adding: "The incident has nothing to do with the recent disturbances."

Earlier, Tasnim news agency said eight people who were working in a building near the scene had been arrested in connection with Shahkarami's death.

"The investigation into the case... is still ongoing, and the forensic experts have not yet submitted their final report on this incident to the judicial authorities," Tasnim had reported.

