Iran rebukes G7 statement over its nuclear programme escalation

Published - June 16, 2024 11:09 am IST - DUBAI

Reuters
Last week, the U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution calling on Iran to step up cooperation with the watchdog and reverse its recent barring of inspectors.

Iran called upon the Group of Seven (G7) on June 16 to distance itself from "destructive policies of the past", the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, referring to a G7 statement condemning Iran's recent nuclear programme escalation.

On June 14, the G7 warned Iran against advancing its nuclear enrichment programme and said they would be ready to enforce new measures if Tehran were to transfer ballistic missiles to Russia.

"Any attempt to link the war in Ukraine to the bilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia is an act with only biased political goals," Mr. Kanaani said, adding that some countries are "resorting to false claims to continue sanctions" against Iran.

Last week, the U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution calling on Iran to step up cooperation with the watchdog and reverse its recent barring of inspectors.

Iran responded by rapidly installing extra uranium-enriching centrifuges at its Fordow site and begun setting up others, according to a International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report.

Mr. Kanaani added Tehran would continue its "constructive interaction and technical cooperation" with the IAEA, but called its resolution "politically biased."

Iran is now enriching uranium to up to 60% purity, close to the 90% of weapons grade, and has enough material enriched to that level, if enriched further, for three nuclear weapons, according to an IAEA yardstick.

Related Topics

Iran / summit / nuclear policy / nuclear power / World / Russia-Ukraine Crisis

