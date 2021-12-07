Iran ready to resume nuclear talks

It accuses West of stalling discussions

Iran said on Monday it was ready to resume nuclear talks but based on draft proposals it submitted last week, accusing Western powers of stalling negotiations in Vienna.

Last week, the Islamic republic returned to international talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal after a five-month pause.

On Wednesday, it submitted two draft resolutions on the lifting of U.S. sanctions and nuclear-related measures.

But at the weekend the U.S., as well as European participants at the Vienna talks, accused Iran of back-tracking.

A senior U.S. administration official said the proposals “walked back any of the compromises that Iran had floated” during the previous six rounds of negotiations.