Iran president criticizes blocking of Telegram messaging app

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is criticizing the blocking of the popular Telegram messaging app in the Islamic Republic, saying those in his administration weren’t the ones who shut off access.
The app, believed to be used by half of Iran’s 80 million people, was crucial in fanning nationwide protests in December and January.
Authorities temporarily blocked the app to calm the demonstrations, but Iran’s judiciary on Monday ordered internet service providers to block access to the app. Since then, users largely haven’t been able to access it.
In a post on photo-sharing app Instagram, which isn’t blocked in Iran, Rouhani said late Friday: “No social network or messenger were blocked ‘by this government’ and won’t be blocked.” The semi-official ISNA news agency also reported his remarks.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor