International

Iran president criticizes blocking of Telegram messaging app

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. AP

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. AP  

more-in

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is criticizing the blocking of the popular Telegram messaging app in the Islamic Republic, saying those in his administration weren’t the ones who shut off access.

The app, believed to be used by half of Iran’s 80 million people, was crucial in fanning nationwide protests in December and January.

Authorities temporarily blocked the app to calm the demonstrations, but Iran’s judiciary on Monday ordered internet service providers to block access to the app. Since then, users largely haven’t been able to access it.

In a post on photo-sharing app Instagram, which isn’t blocked in Iran, Rouhani said late Friday: “No social network or messenger were blocked ‘by this government’ and won’t be blocked.” The semi-official ISNA news agency also reported his remarks.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics International
internet
Iran
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 3:51:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/iran-president-criticizes-blocking-of-telegram-messaging-app/article23782319.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY